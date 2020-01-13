Anifah wants to fight for people as an independent

MEMBAKUT: Former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said that the reason he left Umno was to fight for the people of Sabah, particularly in Kimanis, as an independent.

Speaking to a large Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters at Kampung Gapo, Takapan here, the former Kimanis Member of Parliament said he will continue to fight for the people’s right as an independent.

“The reason why I left Umno is not that I hate Umno, but I want to continue Umno’s struggle, especially pertaining to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), as an independent.

“With due respect to all Umno leaders, I told my former colleagues that if I’m still part of Umno and put all my energy to fight for the people, then it feels like I disrespect my friends as their way and my way are different.

“At least as an independent, I can say anything and suggest anything that I feel is right for the benefit of the people.

“As an independent, I do not have to report or answer to anybody, except for myself. I am the president, I am the deputy president and I am also the office boy,” he said to a loud cheer from BN supporters.

Anifah added that he decided to be part of the Kimanis by-election to show his support to his former party and colleague who continue to fight for the people’s rights.