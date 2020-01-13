Electoral Reform Committee submits interim report with recommendations to Dr Mahathir

KUCHING: Proportional representation voting system at the Parliamentary level is among the recommendations that the Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) has proposed in its interim report submitted to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya today.

The interim report is made up of recommendations that have been developed as the early steps in the improvement of the electoral systems and laws.

The other recommendations include standard operating procedures for caretaker government; a free, fair and balanced media coverage; special body to manage re-delineation for election; restructuring the Election Commission by having election management body, political and electoral financing; inviting election observers; fixing the date for Parliament and State Legislative Assembly (DUN) dissolution and the cooling period before voting day.

As a follow-up, the ERC will prepare a full report to be submitted to the Prime Minister by August, this year.

The ERC was set up by the government in August 2018 to review existing electoral systems and laws.

The main task of the ERC is to submit recommendations to ensure the elections in Malaysia are well executed, according to the standard achieved by developed and democratic countries and to gain full public trust.

Accordingly, the ERC has conducted intensive research since its inception, by focusing on 15 specific components of study based on the objective to achieve a perfect electoral democracy.

It has also performed its duties in accordance with its mandate to study electoral systems and laws, including comparisons with advanced democratic countries.

To get a recommendation and a general overview, 21 engagement sessions were held throughout the nation over the last 16 months.

The committee also accepted of the views and inputs in the form of written memoranda from various quarters.