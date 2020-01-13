Fiery explosion occurs at a section of gas pipeline near Ba Selulong in upper Baram

MIRI: A fiery explosion occurred at a section of the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSPG) near Ba Selulong, a Penan settlement in upper Baram at around 2am earlier today.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau when contacted, said he has been informed of the incident by personnel from SSPG this morning.

“I was told that there was an explosion and that the fire could be seen from Long Kevok which is located about two hours’ drive using a four-wheel-drive (4WD) from Ba Selulong,” he added.

Dennis said he was relieved when told that no one was injured in the incident.

“I have to say that the SSPG system is indeed good as they managed to contain the incident very quickly. The immediately shut down the valve,” he said.

According to Dennis, SSPG personnel have gone to the site to check on the situation.

On May 8 last year, a gas leak was detected at the Petronas Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSPG) station BV106 in Long Segaman, Lawas.