Latest Jabra Move Style Edition receives stylish facelift

KUCHING: Jabra’s latest Jabra Move Style Edition features an upgraded version of the acclaimed on-ear wireless headphones, Jabra Move.

Engineered for wireless music on-the-move, the Move Style Edition offers an improved battery life of up to 14 hours, whilst offering the same great sound, comfort and light weight.

Since the introduction of the Jabra Move, the headphones have been widely recognised in its category for their superior wireless sound and high-quality music experience. The Move allows users to control calls directly from the headphones.

The comfortable and lightweight headband combined with soft on-ear cups is angled for great fit and immersive sound.

If the battery runs out or can’t be connected wirelessly, an optional 3.5mm cable is available for its users’ convenience.

“The Jabra Move is one of the most popular on-ear wireless headphones because it offers a great wireless experience for calls and music on-the-move at an affordable price.

“It has long been a customer favorite and by adding improved battery life and three new colour options to the existing great features, we expect the Move Style Edition to become must-have Bluetooth headphones,” said Calum MacDougall, SVP Marketing, at Jabra.

Some of its key features include Superior wireless sound with music control, up to 14 hours of play, and ultra-light headband tested to withstand life on the go.

The latest Jabra Move Style Edition is available at official Jabra retailers here.

Technical Specifications

USB/B-Type

Connectivity: Bluetooth version 4.0 up to 10 metres (33 feet), up to eight paired devices with two at the same time

Dimensions: 172x46x59mm

Cable length: 3.5mm/120cm, USB charging cable; 100cm

Weight: 150 grammes

Materials: Silicon, PC, PU, ABS, TPE, stainless steel

Features: Automatic pairing mode, Answer call, end call, reject call, voice dialling, last number redial, volume control, track control, Play/pause music

In the box: 1 Jabra Move Style Edition headset, 1 USB charging cable, 1 3.5mm audio cable, 1 quick

start guide, 1 warranty leaflet, 1 warning leaflet, 1 register paperguide