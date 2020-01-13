Kuching High Court to hear two cases involving state sales tax on Petronas tomorrow



KUCHING: The case management involving Sarawak suing Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) for unpaid state sales tax (SST) and penalties amounting to RM1.3 billion will be held at the High Court here tomorrow.

Separately, the Kuching High Court will also conduct the case management on Petronas’ judicial review to quash the issuance of notices of assessment by the State government through its Comptroller of SST.

An officer of the Judicial Department today disclosed that the first case would he held at 9am and the judicial review at 2.30pm in a separate courtroom.

These proceedings are normally heard in the respective judge’s chambers but the judge may transfer any of them to an open court if his or her chamber could not accommodate all lawyers or counsel present, the officer said.

The officer added that the cases were still at their infancy stage in court as only case management were being conducted tomorrow.

According to earlier reports, the Sarawak government is relying on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 (OMO58) whereas, Petronas on the Petroluem Development Act 1974 (PDA74) among other laws as basis of their respective case.

Meanwhile, a “notice” appealing to people to turn up at the courthouse for the proceedings tomorrow has been spread on social media today.