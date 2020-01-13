New malicious app detected, targets online shoppers

KUCHING: Kaspersky researchers detected a Trojan application that terrorises users with unsolicited ads and boosts installations of online shopping applications – fooling both users and advertisers.

This malicious app visits smartphone app stores, downloads and launches applications and leaves fake reviews on behalf of the user, all while hiding itself from the device owner.

As year-end sales are hitting the stores, both users and brands need to be wary, Kaspersky cautioned.

“When choosing shops, users rely heavily on reviews, while retailers increase their promotion and advertising budgets.

“As it turns out, neither can fully trust what they see online, as a new Trojan application is boosting popular shopping app ratings and installations, and spreading numerous ads that may annoy users.

“The Trojan, dubbed ‘Shopper’, first drew the attention of researchers following its extensive obfuscation and use of the Google Accessibility Service.

“The service enables users to set a voice to read out app content and automate interaction with the user interface – designed to help people with disabilities. However, in the hands of attackers this feature presents a serious threat to the device owner,” it explained.

Once it has the permission to use the service, it pointed out that the malware could gain almost unlimited opportunities to interact with the system interface and applications.

It can capture data featured on the screen, press buttons and even emulate user gestures. It is not known yet how the malicious application is being spread, however Kaspersky researchers assume that it may be downloaded by device owners from fraudulent ads or third-party app stores while trying to get a legitimate application.

“The app masks itself as a system application and uses a system icon named ConfigAPKs in order to hide itself from the user.

“After the screen is unlocked, the app launches, gathers information about the victim’s device and sends it to the attacker’s servers,” it added.

The highest share of users infected by Trojan-Dropper.AndroidOS.Shopper.a from October to November 2019 was in Russia, with a staggering 28.46 per cent of all users affected by the shopaholic app located in the country. Almost a fifth (18.70 per cent) of infections were in Brazil and 14.23 per cent in India.

“Despite the fact that at the moment, the real danger stemming from this malicious app is limited to unsolicited ads, fake reviews and ratings issued in the name of the victim, no one can guarantee that the creators of this malware will not change their payload to something else.

“For now, the focus of this malicious app is on retail, but its capabilities enable attackers to spread fake information via users’ social media accounts and other platforms.

“For example, it could automatically share videos containing whatever the operators behind Shopper would want on personal pages of users accounts and just flood the internet with unreliable information,” said Kaspersky malware analyst Igor Golovin.

To reduce the risk of infection by malware threats such as this one, users are advised to beware of apps that require the use of the Accessibility Service, if the application isn’t meant to be used with this function, and always check application permissions to see what your installed apps are allowed to do.

Kaspersky also warned users to not install applications from untrusted sources, even if they are actively advertised, and block the installation of programmes from unknown sources in your smartphone’s settings, and use a reliable mobile security solution.