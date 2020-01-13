Organisers of runs urged to collaborate with city council

MIRI: Organisers of running events here are urged to work closely with Miri City Council (MCC) when organising big-scale events.

Making this point, Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shim said the council could provide facilities such as mobile toilets to ensure that such events run smoothly.

The minister made these remarks when he launched the Miri International 10k Run at Marina Park City yesterday.

He also stressed that collaboration the city council was important for organisers to ensure that the venue is properly cleaned up after the event.

The Miri International 10K Run is part of the JomRun Borneo International 10K Series.

The first series was held in Kota Kinabalu last month and yesterday’s Miri run was the second. It was held in collaboration with Bulatan Park Runners’ Club.

The third series will take place in Kuching on March 8. Participants in all three series (Kota Kinabalu, Miri, Kuching) will receive a special medal from organisers. About 2,000 people took part in the event yesterday.