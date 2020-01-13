Sarawakian Cheyenne Tan’s documentary ‘St Louis Superman’ nominated for Oscar

KUCHING: Sarawakian filmmaker Cheyenne Tan’s documentary ‘St Louis Superman’ has been nominated for an Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The film she co-produced is among five titles nominated for the ‘Documentary Short Subject Category’ at the prestigious awards show.

Fellow Malaysian Poh Si Teng is also a producer of the documentary.

The documentary short ‘St Louis Superman’ (2019) follows the struggles of 34-year-old Bruce Franks Junior, a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, which was overwhelmingly white and Republican.

It highlights him at a critical juncture in his life where he must overcome both personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a Bill pivotal to his community.

‘St Louis Superman’, directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, won several awards at international film festivals last year.

For the complete list of nominations, check https://www.oscars.org/oscars/ceremonies/2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Feb 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Centre in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network.

The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.