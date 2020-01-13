Selangor Bersatu confirms arrest of state assemblyman

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Ansari has confirmed the arrest of a state assemblyman from the party by the police early today.

He said the assemblyman was arrested at about 1.30 am today, but declined to comment on the reason for the police arrest.

The arrest was viraled on the social media today.

“The party top leadership have been informed of the arrest and they are leaving the matter to the authorities to investigate,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Attempts by Bernama to contact the assemblyman concerned went futile. – Bernama