Supreme Fintech gearing up for February launch

KUCHING: Supreme Ebanq Fintech Ltd (Supreme Fintech), a virtual bank self-funded by Malaysian-born founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Utama Muhammad Shafie Abdullah, is gearing up for its February 1, 2020 launch.

It is one of the latest challenger banks starting up in the UK. Striving to become “a big global virtual bank” which acts as “a one-stop-shop” for consumers and investors, the platform will act as both a banking service to individuals and an investment marketplace to showcases legitimate fintech ventures worth backing.

Having licenses for 26 currencies so far, Supreme Fintech has also secured a global IBAN licence issued by the EU which includes China’s currency renminbi.

Currently testing with staff accounts, the start-up will initially be launching in the UK, majority of Europe, as well as Malta, Canada, Turkey, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Peru, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Pakistan and most parts of the Middle East excluding Iraq, Iran, Syria and Libya due to politically volatile landscapes. It aims to be launched in the US by May.

The start-up has already made a number of partners in the industry before even lifting off. These include StyloPay (Supreme Fintech’s strategic partner), SatchelPay, Q4, Tribe Payments, as well as the Bank of Lithuania. It will then work with four card systems: Mastercard, Visa, American Express and UnionPay.

As for the security aspect of the bank, Abdullah said it is working with the UK, Finnish and Swedish intelligence services.

Recently the fintech also got back from a “casual meeting” with FinTech Scotland, where it could be partnering with Scottish universities to promote young tech talent.

With just three board investors including himself, Abdullah said most of his team are very young and raring to join him in his vision to create something immediately global.

“A lot of fintechs spend too much on the frontier offices,” says Abdullah, “but we started with the back-office R&D”.

This being said, the fintech will be launching “the first” 24-carat gold card. In October, the UK’s Royal Mint unveiled an 18-carat gold card, and earlier this month we spoke to another challenger called 220 which also said it would be launching a 24-carat gold card next year.

Serving low-income consumers right up to the highest levels of society, Supreme Fintech also hopes it can cater to everyone.

Abdullah shared that its the most luxurious plan will offer one to five per cent cashback on online or in-store purchases, 10 to 40 per cent hotel discounts, first-class airport lounge access, unlimited transactions and perhaps the most challenging to deliver: medical insurance and life insurance.

The reason for an investment marketplace in addition to more straight forward banking services is a personal one.

Experiencing a scam which saw his previous company hijacked and lost him thousands, Abdullah said his experience with UK authorities was not a positive one. “I was disappointed with the authorities, they didn’t take my case very seriously,” he says. “People will not invest in the UK if these things happen to companies.”

“I plan to help the investors. Often, they have money but don’t know what to do with it. They end up getting scammed by private companies,” says Abdullah. “Our solution is to work with the government, which all have investment bodies. We’re trying to penetrate with the governments.

“With an impressive initial growth strategy come February, it will be interesting to see how the challenger bank’s strategy plays out for them come to the end of 2020.” Datuk Utama Muhammad Shafie Abdullah