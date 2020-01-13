Two primary schools in Tatau district forced to postpone sessions due to floods

BINTULU: Two primary schools in Tatau district namely SK Nanga Tau and SK Kuala Muput were forced to postpone their school sessions today due to floods.

The compound of the schools were inundated by floodwater since yesterday.

Tatau Fire and Rescue Department (BBP) Tatau chief Jankey Jikat when contacted today confirmed that the compound of the schools were still flooded, including Jalan Ulu Anap which was still inaccessible.

“To ensure the safety of the school management and teachers in both schools, BBP Tatau, police and Tatau District Education Office were using two boats to monitor the situation and to be ready for any possibility,” he said.

Jankey said so far they were on standby mode and will evacuate the school staff to the flood evacuation centre if the floodwater reaches dangerous level.

All pupils have been sent back to their respective home due to the closing of the schools.

He said the water level had started to recede but it would rise again if the rain continues in Ulu Anap, where the water level was also expected to rise at night due to king tide.

A source from the Sebauh/Tatau District Education Office said a total of 133 pupils from SK Nanga Tau and 101 pupils from SK Kuala Muput were affected by the school closure.

The school session will be postponed until tomorrow (Jan 14) for the safety of the pupils and school staff.

The road to the schools have been cut off and the food supplies cannot be transported to the schools at the moment, the source added.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation at the affected schools.