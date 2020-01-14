Audio recordings: Latheefa expected to give statement on Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya is expected to give her statement to the police at Bukit Aman this Thursday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Prosecution and Law Division (D5) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, said Latheefa had been called to give her statement on the audio recordings released by the MACC last week.

He said besides Latheefa, other names would also be called to assist in the investigation, he told Bernama.

On Jan 8, the MACC released audio recordings of conversations allegedly leaking information from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Razak and other conversations allegedly related to investigations against 1Malaysia Development Berhad and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The audio clips were believed to be conversations involving Najib, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad and several other individuals. – Bernama