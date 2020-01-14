Giant python carcass found by SFC in Lingga

KUCHING: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) officers have found the carcass of a giant python at Sg Sekupang in Lingga, following a video clip which went viral on social media last week.

The officers then collected the remains of the python’s rotting carcass for further investigation.

“As the weather conditions were poor, by the time SFC reached the location, the carcass had already rotted and was full of worms.

“They collected scales, fragments of skin, bones and worms for analysis,” SFC said in a statement today.

During the investigation from Jan 8 to 12, SFC managed to find the person who posted the video and questioned the nine individuals who were seen in the video.

The case is being investigated under Section 29(2) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

This means that any person who hunts, kills, captures, sells, offers for sale or claims to be offering for sale, imports, exports, or is in possession of, any protected animal or any recognisable part or derivative thereof, or any nest thereof, except under and in accordance with the terms and conditions of a license issued under this Ordinance, shall be guilty of an offence.

If found guilty, the perpetrator can be jailed for one year and fined RM10,000.

Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh had said that the python was a protected species under Wild Life Protection Ordinance, 1998.

“For safety reasons, it is not encouraged for the public to handle dangerous wildlife by themselves.

“The incident should be reported immediately to the authority and SFC hotlines are reachable at 0168565564/0198859996 (Kuching), 0198883561 (Sibu), 0198223449/0198332737 (Bintulu) and 0198290994/0189799778 (Miri),” SFC said.