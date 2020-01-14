GPS members throng Kuching Court Complex for Sarawak’s suit against Petronas

KUCHING: Hundreds of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) members have gathered at the Kuching Court Complex today to show their support to the Sarawak government which is suing Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) for unpaid state sales tax (SST) and penalties amounting to RM1.3 billion.

Among those who turned up were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas; Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; Tourism, Arts and Culture MInister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and GPS secretary general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The GPS members started arriving at the court complex in Petra Jaya from around 8.30am.

The case management is being heard in the High Court Judge’s chambers.

Separately, Petronas is filing a judicial review on the notices of assessment issued by the state government through the Comptroller of the SST.

The case will also be heard here this afternoon