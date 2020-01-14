Iran agrees de-escalation ‘only solution’

TEHRAN: Iran has signalled it favours a de-escalation after 10 days of heightened tensions with the United States during which both sides fired missiles and Tehran accidentally shot down a passenger aircraft.

Security was stepped up in Iran’s capital Sunday after a vigil the previous night for those killed in the air disaster turned into an angry protest and police temporarily arrested the British ambassador for being there.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran against harming demonstrators and against a repeat of a deadly crackdown against rallies in November sparked by a fuel price hike.

“To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS,” Trump tweeted in his occasional all-capitals style.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, however, said Trump was still willing to ‘sit down and discuss without precondition a new way forward’ with Iran, although Tehran has steadfastly refused to hold talks with Washington unless it lifts sanctions first.

Tehran said it favoured an easing of tensions after its arch-enemy Washington on Jan 3 killed a revered Iranian general, Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani, in a Baghdad drone strike.

In a meeting between Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and the visiting emir of Qatar, both sides agreed de-escalation is the ‘only solution’ to the regional crisis, the Qatari ruler said.

Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the region but also enjoys strong ties with Iran, with which it shares the world’s largest gas field.

“We agreed… that the only solution to these crises is de-escalation from everyone and dialogue,” Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said on what was believed to be his first official visit to the Islamic republic.

For his part, Rouhani said: “We’ve decided to have more consultations and cooperation for the security of the entire region.”

Iran’s president also met with visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, whose country has offered to mediate between Tehran and US ally Riyadh.

In a meeting Sunday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned military conflict with Iran will have an impact on global peace and stability, Japanese foreign ministry spokesman Masato Ohtaka said.

In a briefing to parliament, Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, said the missiles it fired last Wednesday on Iraqi bases hosting US troops were not aimed at killing American personnel.The US said no American personnel were harmed in the attacks.

Iran yesterday also denied a ‘cover-up’ after it took days for the armed forces to admit a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by mistake last week.

The Islamic republic initially denied Western claims based on US intelligence that the passenger plane had been struck by a missile before admitting it on Saturday.

“In these sorrowful days, many criticisms were directed at relevant officials and authorities,” said government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

“Some officials were even accused of lying and a cover-up but, in all honesty, that was not the case,” he said in remarks aired on state television.

“Lying is intentionally and knowingly faking the truth. Lying is covering up. Lying is knowing a fact and not expressing it or twisting the truth.”

Rabiei said all details provided by officials prior to Saturday’s admission had been based on the information available to them at the time.

“All of those who expressed opinions on those days, at the peak of America’s psychological war against the Iranian nation… did so based on existing information at the time.”

Rouhani promised a ‘thorough investigation’ into the air disaster in a telephone call with Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Sunday night, his office said.

The majority of the people on Flight PS752 were Iranians and Canadians, including dual nationals, and other victims were Ukrainians, Afghans and Britons.

There were seven Swedish citizens as well as 10 people who reside in the EU member country.

“We must strive to ensure that such a shocking incident is not repeated anywhere in the world,” Rouhani said, quoted in a statement published on his government’s website.

Rouhani noted that the disaster occurred at a time of heightened tensions in the region after a US drone strike killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

“We must all join hands to bring security back to the region and allow peace to prevail,” the Iranian president said.

Iran has invited experts from Canada, France, Ukraine and the United States to take part in the investigation into the air disaster.

Despite footage from the site of disaster appearing to show bulldozers clearing the area, the Revolutionary Guards’ top commander denied any evidence had been tampered with.

“We didn’t touch anything,” Major General Hossein Salami told parliament on Sunday.

“We didn’t move the wreckage of the aircraft, we didn’t change the scene, we didn’t move the air defence system, and we didn’t (alter) the radar readings,” he said.

On Saturday evening, a memorial at Tehran’s Amir Kabir University in honour of those killed turned into a demonstration that AFP correspondents said was attended by hundreds of students.

Around the same time, police temporarily arrested the British ambassador, Rob Macaire, who had attended the vigil, sparking a fresh diplomatic crisis.

Macaire tweeted: “I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy.”

Some Iranian newspapers also criticised the government over the downing of the jet, including how it was handled.

‘Apologise, resign,’ the reformist daily Etemad headlined on Sunday, ‘Unforgivable,’ the official government newspaper Iran said while Tehran’s Hamshahri daily splashed ‘Shame’ in blood-red letters across its front page.

Elsewhere in Tehran, tensions appeared to be mounting again, with a heavy police presence notably around the iconic Azadi Square south of the centre.

Riot police armed with water cannon and batons were seen at Amir Kabir, Sharif and Tehran universities as well as Enqelab Square.

Around 50 Basij militiamen brandishing paintball guns, potentially to mark protesters to authorities, were also seen near Amir Kabir.

On the diplomatic front, France, Germany and Britain called on Iran to return to ‘full respect’ of its commitments under its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, despite Washington having walked out of the deal. — AFP