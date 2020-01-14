Lee: E-ticketing system implementation for express boats to commence by second half of this year

SIBU: The first phase of implementation of e-ticketing system for express boats is expected to commence by second half of this year, said state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

According to him, the first phase of the implementation of e-ticketing system would involve the express boats in central region operating Sibu, Kapit, Song and Kuching routes.

“We are now in the process, we have to go through approval process. We have to go through our Sarawak Multimedia Authority for the e-ticketing.

“Hopefully, towards the second half of the year, we will implement this,” he told reporters at a press conference after the launching of River Transport Safety Campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year at Sibu Wharf this morning.

He said the e-ticketing system is part of the ministry’s efforts to upgrade the service of river transport especially in line with the state government digital economy agenda.

Meanwhile, Lee said that the first floor of Sibu Wharf which will be upgraded at a cost of about RM500,000.

He said the construction work will start soon and is expected to complete within this year.

“Once it is done, the (Sarawak Rivers Board) enforcement office will be upstairs. Then, we will extend this place (ground floor) for the use of the passengers,” he said.

He also said that Sarawak Rivers Board is looking at the upgrading works of two pontoon wharves; one at temple street and another at Pulau Babi.

Also present were chairman of SRB Dr Murni Suhaili, member of SRB Dato Chieng Buong Toon and political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang.