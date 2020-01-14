MACC Chief’s special officer to lodge report on plot to smear her reputation

KUALA LUMPUR: The special officer to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya will lodge a police report on an alleged criminal plot to smear her reputation.

Latheefa said the report would be made today but did not disclose where.

“We believe that a lawyer is among the culprits involved in this plot. My special officer will lodge a police report early tomorrow morning and hand over evidence of this to the police.

“I wish to send a clear message to those who are behind this, that I will not be threatened or intimidated from carrying out my duty as the chief commissioner of the MACC,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Latheefa said she intended to carry out this duty, no matter what personal attacks or threats were made against her.

“The public has placed great faith in the MACC to cleanse our country from the scourge of corruption,” she added.

On Jan 8, MACC released audio recordings of conversations allegedly between former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and several other individuals on investigations linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad and SRC International Sdn Bhd. – Bernama