PDRM offers 50 pct discount on traffic summonses from Jan 18

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are offering 50 per cent discount for traffic offenders to settle their outstanding summonses online from Jan 18 to Feb 1, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias.

He said this year, police would emphasise e-payments for any party that wants to settle their outstanding summonses, especially during this festive season.

“But this time, I try to give special discount of 50 per cent. We never did online payment before which would not require people to queue for hours to pay.

“You can make payments online via MyEG and Rilex.com,” he said in a special press conference in conjunction with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) 2019 achievements and 2020 plans here yesterday.

According to Azisman, 5,763 cases of fatal crashes were reported last year compared to 5,870 cases in 2018.

“This is JSPT’s Key Performance Index where we have reduced fatal accidents by 107 cases or 1.8 per cent. Although the number is small, this is our KPI, and we expect this number to reduce every year,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya said police took disciplinary action on 1,503 personnel including 110 police officers last year.

He added that Bukit Aman opened 2,232 investigation papers on disciplinary cases against its personnel last year on various offences and managed to complete investigations into 898 of the cases.

Zamri said in 2019, the department received 3,773 complaints involving misconduct and criminal cases such as extortion, drug abuse and prostitution through 16 channels including emails and phone calls.

In another development, Bukit Aman Police Management director Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar said PDRM saved RM1.5 million as a result of the closure of several community police stations nationwide.

The closure of the community police stations was due to the high rent of the premises and safety concerns for personnel. – Bernama