Petronas confirms pipe rupture, fire incident at gas pipeline in Upper Baram

MIRI: Petronas has confirmed that a pipe rupture and fire incident have occurred at its Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) near Ba Selulong in Upper Baram yesterday.

In a statement, Petronas said an investigation on the incident is underway and that they would like to assure the public that the safety of the people, especially villagers living close to the site and environment remains their utmost priority and concern.

“We would like to inform that no injuries were reported. The relevant authorities have been notified and we will continue to engage with the communities in the surrounding area,” it said.

It was reported yesterday that a fiery explosion had occurred at a section of the SSPG near Ba Selulong, a Penan settlement in upper Baram at around 2am earlier yesterday.

The latest incident came as a complete shock as it was the fourth time such incident happened.

The SSGP is a 500-kilometre Malaysian natural gas pipeline that linked Kimanis in Sabah to Bintulu in Sarawak.

The pipeline started its operation in early 2014.