Tuesday, January 14
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Petronas confirms pipe rupture, fire incident at gas pipeline in Upper Baram

Petronas confirms pipe rupture, fire incident at gas pipeline in Upper Baram

0
Posted on News, Sarawak

Villagers at Long Kevok in Ulu Baram were awake to see a night sky lit up by an orange fireball from the alleged explosion involving one of the SSPG near Ba’ Selulong early yesterday.

MIRI: Petronas has confirmed that a pipe rupture and fire incident have occurred at its Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) near Ba Selulong in Upper Baram yesterday.

In a statement, Petronas said an investigation on the incident is underway and that they would like to assure the public that the safety of the people, especially villagers living close to the site and environment remains their utmost priority and concern.

“We would like to inform that no injuries were reported. The relevant authorities have been notified and we will continue to engage with the communities in the surrounding area,” it said.

It was reported yesterday that a fiery explosion had occurred at a section of the SSPG near Ba Selulong, a Penan settlement in upper Baram at around 2am earlier yesterday.

The latest incident came as a complete shock as it was the fourth time such incident happened.

The SSGP is a 500-kilometre Malaysian natural gas pipeline that linked Kimanis in Sabah to Bintulu in Sarawak.

The pipeline started its operation in early 2014.

Recommended Posts