Race, religion not factors in distribution of devt projects — Lukanisman

MIRI: All Sarawakians will continue to enjoy their fair share of benefits from the government’s development agenda regardless of race or religion, says Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He assured that when it comes to distribution of development projects, these two aspects are not factors.

“The Sarawak government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will make sure all villages are able to enjoy their fair share in the implementation of its development programmes.

“There is no need to worry because the government, which is led by local parties in GPS, knows what the best plan is for the people,” he said when officiating at a Chinese New Year gathering for community leaders and non-governmental organisations from his constituency, here on Sunday.

At the same time, Lukanisman urged the Chinese community to continue working closely with GPS.

He also called on the people to continue safeguarding the racial unity and religious harmony in the state. On issues concerning his constituency, the MP asked the Chinese community leaders present to continuously update him on the needs of their community.

“Sibuti is such a large area, so do inform me if there is any issue related to the Chinese community that I’m not aware of.”