Seasoned tailor laments very slow CNY business this year

SIBU: A seasoned tailor here laments that as far as orders go, the Chinese New Year (CNY) business has been rather slow this year.

Ling Ee Ching, 50, estimates that in comparison with the previous seasons, his orders have dropped by at least 30 per cent this time around.

He attributes such decline to bad economy and active online purchasing by customers.

“People seem to not be keen on having tailored clothes nowadays. They would rather buy the much-cheaper shirts in the market as there are many varieties.

“Plus, I think that online purchasing is getting popular nowadays. The items offered are very cheap compared with tailored clothing – there are so many varieties, as well,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Ling, who had won several international awards for his designs in the past years, admitted that the business had slowed down since a few years ago, but this year, it had gotten ‘quite bad’.

“Normally, I would receive orders for CNY in October, the year before. Now, the orders are trickling – (for this CNY season), I only receive them around November, at a much lower number too,” he lamented.

He said during the heyday, he would work non-stop until 9pm every day up to the last few days before the CNY. Now, it is like the normal working hours – he would get off at 5.30pm.

Ling, who specialises on menswear, said he was not the only one facing such setback.

“I think many tailors throughout Malaysia are experiencing slow business.”

Still, he expressed his hope for a better turn this Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“I hope to start receiving Hari Raya order right after CNY.”

Ling started his apprenticeship in tailoring here in 1988. He received his first order in 1989. He then went to Singapore in 1991 to learn blazer and coat-making, and stayed there until 1993. In 1994, he set up his tailoring business at home and ran it until he opened his Bank Road shop in 2007 Ling had taken part in several international competitions including the World Federation of Masters Tailors Congress, and the Asian Master Tailor – from

where he brought home several awards.