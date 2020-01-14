SIDS chief goes all out to further empower fellow Dayak women

SIBU: Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) has undergone many changes under the leadership of Dato Alice Jawan.

This was acknowledged by SIDS Sekuau chairperson Rabiah Balang in her remarks, made in connection with the hosting of a visit by Alice yesterday.

She said Alice had introduced new approaches meant to empower Dayak women in Sarawak.

“Yes, she (Alice) is an individual who has transformed SIDS, in line with the rapid development of modern technology.

“Under her leadership, she has put in a lot of efforts meant to make SIDS relevant to the world today,” she told reporters here yesterday.

According to Rabiah, SIDS has been conducting various courses and seminars with the objective of further empowering Dayak women, especially in this era of digital economy.

“In addition, SIDS has also introduced the Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research (TSEJRC) for Dayak Women’s Studies at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM). This is an educational development planned by Alice,” she added.

Meanwhile in her speech, Alice said Dayak women should be bold in charting ‘a more secure future’.

“Dayak women no longer have to sit in the kitchen; they have to be independent in order to grow their (household) economy. In this respect, SIDS has provided you with many opportunities to leverage your talents and skills, as well as opportunities in education. Dayak women need to change and must not be left behind as the world is changing, which requires any individual to master the latest technology, as well as to improve the standard of life,” she added.

Moreover, Alice also reminded the Dayak women to prioritise their children’s education.

“Even if we’re busy with our daily routines, we must not neglect our children’s education as they need our guidance to succeed.”