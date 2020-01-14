Transition of power: PH presidential council has necessary wisdom, says Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council has the wisdom to deal with issues and matters relating to the transition of the prime minister, said PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin Nasution said the PH presidential council meets every month and he believes it is the best platform for any discussions and the submission of suggestions.

“What is important, is the assurance that it (transition of power) should be orderly and smooth, and does not create any unrest.

“I think that is the priority and I believe in the wisdom of the PH presidential council,” he told reporters after opening the Prof Richard Whish Lecture Series organised by the Malaysia Competition Commission here today.

Saifuddin Nasution was commenting on media reports on suggestions by several PKR Members of Parliament that the transition of the prime minister be undertaken in May this year.

Today, the media reported that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was prepared to relinquish his post if that was the decision of the PH presidential council. – Bernama