Tun M concerned over India’s palm oil ban, but says will find solution

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he is concerned about India not buying Malaysia’s palm oil, but insisted that “if something goes wrong, you have to say it”.

“If we allow things to go wrong and think only about the money involved, a lot of wrong things will be done,” he told reporters after attending Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd’s (Bank Rakyat) Integrity Forum 2020 here today.

He was responding to queries if the government was concerned over Indian’s move to stop buying Malaysian palm oil, following the Prime Minister’s recent criticism of India’s actions in Kashmir and a new citizenship law.

Asked if the Prime Minister’s criticism of India would continue to sacrifice the industry as India is the largest palm oil importer for Malaysia, Mahathir said a solution needs to be found.

“That is something we have to do, which is to find a solution.

“But the fact is that what happens in India today is causing more problems and unhappiness among the people there,” he said, adding that “the whole world feels that it is wrong to discriminate against anybody there.”

News reported recently that Indian palm oil importers were told privately by the government to stop purchasing palm oil from Malaysia, but Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok dismissed the reports yesterday. – Bernama