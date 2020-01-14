Tun M to step into Education Minister’s office soon

HULU SELANGOR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he will be stepping into the Education Minister’s office soon.

He said his immediate priority as acting Education Minister would be to study the problems in the ministry before making any decision.

“As soon as possible,” he said in jest, in reply to questions from reporters on when his first day in the Education Ministry would be.

“There are many problems in the Ministry of Education. So, I have to know why the problems are being raised and find the solution,” he explained.

The premier said this after visiting the Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd (DMIA) Serendah depot here today.

Asked whether the Education Ministry would be split into higher education and education ministries, Dr Mahathir answered: “That will be something I will consider according to your (reporter) suggestion.”

On the issue of influenza, the prime minister said the Health Ministry was currently accessing the situation to see whether the outbreak was widespread or still in the early stages.

Last Wednesday (8 Jan), the Health Ministry was reported to be investigating the latest development of the infection at all educational institutions after students tested positive for influenza.

As of yesterday, a total of 103 students from 52 primary and secondary schools in Penang were reported to be infected with influenza, and two Year 2 classes in SJKC Li Hwa Butterworth, Penang, have been closed since last Wednesday.

Today, Sekolah Menengah Sains Teluk Intan (SEMESTI) in Perak was closed after 10 of its students tested positive for influenza. – Bernama