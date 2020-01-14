Woman killed in horrific crash near Sebuyau, Kalaka rep’s wife among survivors

KUCHING: A woman was killed in a crash between a sports utility vehicle and a 10-tonne lorry at Jalan Sebangan towards Sebuyau this morning, which also involved the wife of an assemblyman, said the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

The deceased, identified as Poziah Udin, and Kalaka assemblyman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz’s wife, Fatimah Zainuddin, who survived the crash, were among four people travelling in the ill-fated Toyota FJ Cruiser.

Sarawak Bomba Assistant Operations Director Tiong Ling Hii had told The Borneo Post that Fatimah had escaped with minor injuries.

An initial report from the state Bomba operations room said a woman had freed herself from the wreckage when the rescuers arrived.

The department in an update this afternoon said the driver Izat Al Hakim Khairul Azizi, who was pinned to his seat after the crash, and another passenger, Kartinah FIrdaus, had suffered serious injuries.

The driver was rushed to the Simunjan Hospital after he was extricated and the other female passenger as well as the assemblyman’s wife were sent to the Sebuyau Clinic by members of the public who also helped remove the body of the deceased.

The department was alerted to the crash at 11.48am and the operation ended some two hours later.

MORE TO COME