Factual error by local daily tarnishes police reputation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Berita Harian online Facebook posting on the identities of individuals detained in a drug abuse raid in Puchong last Sunday was inaccurate, said the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Abdul Hamid said he told a press conference yesterday that he could not disclose the information because police investigation was still in the early stages and that it was in conflict with the provisions of the law.

Meanwhile, the portal reported that the identities of the individuals detained in the raid have not been confirmed.

“I take the factual error very seriously because it is the source for various parties to criticise and ridicule me as IGP,” he said in a statement.

In addition, Abdul Hamid was disappointed with what happened because the media should be the correct source of information and not publish incorrect news which could tarnish the credibility and image of others or causing dissatisfaction and erode public confidence in the authorities.

The full recording of the IGP’s press conference with the directors of the Royal Malaysia Police is available at https://www.facebook.com/polisdirajamalaysia/videos/1268765229975634/ to refer to his actual statement.

Yesterday, Abdul Hamid confirmed that 17 people were detained in an operation at a condominium in Jalan Puchong on Sunday and 16 of them were screened positive for drugs. – Bernama