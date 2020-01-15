Fatimah: 22-week pregnant mothers can apply for post natal care assistance

KUCHING: Welfare, Community Well-Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development (KWKPK) Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, said that all mothers who are 22-weeks pregnant can now apply for post natal care assistance.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference yesterday, she said that the move was made to ensure that mothers get the incentive worth RM450 as soon as possible.

“When a mother has given birth to a child, the deadline to apply for this incentive is three months after giving birth. Application forms can be obtained from the Sarawak State Social Welfare Office (JKMNS), Resident Offices, District Offices and Sub-District Offices throughout the state,” she added.

Apart from that, she also said that the application form is also available for download via the official websites of JKMNS and KWKPK.

All completed forms much be returned to the Early Childhood Development Division, KWKPK for processing.

“Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in presenting the 2020 Budget has announced the RM450 incentive for all mothers who give birth from Jan 1 this year onward. However, the applicant must be a holder of a Sarawak ‘K’ identity card, meaning that the applicant must be a Sarawakian,” she said.

The assistance created by the state government is meant to assist mothers after childbirth and the state government has prepared RM18 million out of the state’s budget for the purpose of creating such assistance for Sarawakians.