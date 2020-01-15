HSL wins three honours at Sheda Excellence Awards 2019

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee (HSL) had a great start this year as it clinched three honours at Sheda Excellence Awards 2019 last weekend, making it the the biggest winner at the event.

Precinct [email protected] Promenade, its premium gated community along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway was adjudged winner of Sheda’s Merit Award in the landed development category while its 200-acre flagship commercial development Vista Industrial Park (VIP) received two commendation awards for competing in both the masterplan and commercial categories.

HSL executive director Simon Lau Kiing Kang who was there to receive the awards was thrilled with the achievement, saying it was an honour and validation of the firm’s persistence in advocating excellent design and practical architecture.

“This is a prestigious honour for us all at HSL. This triple win means a lot to our team who have worked tirelessly to ensure the high standards that we have set for ourselves are achieved and continuously maintained. I strongly believe that it will also further encourage us in raising the bar in property development,” he said.

Comprises of 112 units of super-linked homes located near the vicinity of BDC, Stutong and Tabuan, Precinct [email protected] Promenade is designed by renowned architect and director of Design Network Architects, William Khoo, while VIP is masterplanned by Jurubina Unireka.

VIP is located near the city centre, Kuching Port and Samajaya High Tech Park, envisioned to be an integrated business hub with commercial lots suitable for a wide range of businesses.

“I was told by the judges that they were very impressed with Precinct Luxe’s landed condominium lifestyle concept that includes generous communal amenities and green space for its residents, something which is rarely seen in the local residential estates.

“As for VIP, the masterplanning and design have also caught the interest of the judges especially in terms of its potential in becoming the largest private industrial zones in East Malaysia thus offering businesses a central hub that is both versatile and strategic for future growth.

“Its large central park which helps create a green environment at the industrial development also makes it appealing especially when the space can be utilised for big events by the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),” Lau explained.

Once fully developed, VIP will house more than 400 units of various sized industrial buildings including large scale factories spread across 200 acres of land.

A judging criterion was for the project to “be able to respond to real market needs”. Judges also looked for aesthetic and innovative features of the project as well as relevance to the environment and locality.

Last year, Precinct Luxe also won the ‘Commendation’ award in the ‘Low-Rise Multiple Residential’ category, making it the only Sarawakian firm to win the prestigious award.

“Although this is not our first win at Sheda, it is Precinct Luxe’s first recognition by this prominent award. As a developer, we are thrilled that our efforts in inventing and creating spaces and structures are proven time and time again to be effective, relevant and well received,” Lau said.