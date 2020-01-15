Masing espouses importance of integrity in building industry

KUCHING: Integrity plays an important role in the building industry and throughout the construction chain, says Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

He pointed out that with integrity, those involved directly or indirectly will be able to act conscionably and be able to self-regulate in providing a safer working environment without a need for a third party to monitor them.

“It is therefore very important to remind each and every one of us here that every worker, labourer, operator and employer deserves a safe working environment,” he said at the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak Safety & Quality Forum welcoming dinner, here on Monday.

Masing, who is also Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister, said it has always been the government’s top priority to meet the needs of the people in building them the infrastructure and amenities that endure through time.

“With quality in project delivery, we therefore can ensure that every sen spent is every sen well-spent. That is the essence of quality management.”

He said JKR Sarawak, which is under the purview of his ministry, has always stressed on the importance of occupational safety and health (OSH) and quality.

“For JKR, the benchmarking of quality will be based on internationally recognised standard. By adhering to internationally-recognised standard, projects constructed will meet the required safety standards while assets we have will need minimal repair and maintenance.

“All this will achieve one ultimate objective, which is safer conditions for users and cost savings to the government,” he explained.

Masing hoped that other agencies and stakeholders who work together with JKR Sarawak and his ministry on any project will respect and live up to their standard operating procedure.

“Only with this, JKR would be able to deliver the four main essences, namely safety, quality, cost and time, in making a project a success.

“Besides safety and quality, cost is of utmost importance to me as it will allow more projects to be implemented throughout the state for the benefit of our people,” he remarked.

During the dinner, Masing presented the JKR Sarawak Director’s Award for OSH Best Practice in 2019 to Ibraco Construction Sdn Bhd (Contractor) and JKR Sarawak Central Regional Office (Superintending Officer) for the Projects Above RM20 million Category, as well as Kiasan Engineering Sdn Bhd (Contractor) and JKR Sarawak Southern Regional Office (Superintending Officer) for Projects Below RM20 million Category.

Also present were JKR Sarawak director Datu Zuraimi Sabki, Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainudin and Alliance of Safety Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, who is also OSH senior advocate.