Mustapa Mohamed appointed as chairman of Teraju

KUALA LUMPUR: Former international trade and industry minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has been appointed chairman of the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) for a two-year term with effect from Dec 1, 2019.

Announcing this in a statement today, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had consented to the Jeli member of parliament’s appointment.

Azmin expressed confidence in Mustapa’s ability to advance the Bumiputera economic agenda along with Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 in accordance with Teraju’s role as the leading agency to steer, spur and coordinate Bumiputera economic participation.

“Under the new leadership, I am sure Teraju’s continuous effort will be able to enhance Bumiputeras’ competitiveness as well as economic position.

“Apart from the economic angle, Teraju has a key role in ensuring the Bumiputeras’ welfare is taken care of and uplifting their social status,” he said.

Mustapa brings with him a wide experience in the economic, financial, educational and trade areas.

He previously served as International Trade and Industry Minister (2009-2018), Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister (2008-2009), Higher Education Minister (2006-2008), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (2004-2006), Second Finance Minister (1998-1999), Entrepreneur Development Minister (1995-1999) and Deputy Finance Minister (1993-1995). – Bernama