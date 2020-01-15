Police to revoke permits of firearms used for poaching

KUALA LUMPUR: The police today warned that they will revoke firearm permits if the holders use their weapons for poaching.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police and the firearm licensing division will together monitor hunting hotspots to identify the offenders and revoke the permits.

Addressing a press conference in conjunction with the Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah meeting on the eradication of poaching, at the Police Training Centre, he warned people using firearms licensed by the police to cease poaching at once.

Currently, over 6,900 people hold firearm permits, he said.

Abdul Hamid said the time has come for Malaysians to stop taking up hunting as a hobby.

“We have much food, such as chicken, beef and mutton. Why the need to hunt? The time has come for action in accordance with Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah,” he said.

He also said that the conditions for the use of firearms for hunting will be tightened, perhaps restricting to seasonal hunting.

Abdul Hamid said farmers who had firearms to protect their crops from pests are advised to frighten away animals such as monkeys and wild boar instead of shooting them.

“I appeal to these farmers to avoid shooting the pests as far as possible although the licences permit them to do so,” he said.

Earlier, Abdul Hamid said the police, Customs Department and Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) will be involved in Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah to check the smuggling of flora and fauna.

Asked about the involvement of VVIPs in poaching, he said certain people dropped names of VVIPs for the purpose of poaching.

“I am waiting for the reports and further information from the public and NGOs on the involvement of VVIPs in poaching,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the department will restrict the wild boar hunting season to six months as a measure to save the Malayan tiger which preys on them for food.

“Up to now, Perhilitan had allowed the hunting of wild boar all year round,” he said. – Bernama