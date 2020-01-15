Ponggal not religious festival – Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has clarified that Ponggal is not a religious event or festival.

He said it is an event marking the celebrations of the harvest season, as well as success or abundance.

He noted that the festival has long been celebrated in Malaysia.

“It should be viewed as an event for our society to strengthen their ties, respect culture and promote unity and nation-building,” he said in his Twitter and Facebook postings today.

He also said that the issue of a circular on Ponggal will be brought up to the Cabinet today.

Ponggal is celebrated for four days beginning from the first day of ‘Thai’ month in the Tamil calendar, as a form of thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest. – Bernama