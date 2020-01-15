Take advantage of free polio immunisation, Sabahans told

SANDAKAN: The people of Sabah including foreign nationals must take advantage of the free polio immunisation provided for children under five years old.

Sabah Minister of Health and People’s Well-being Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said early prevention is important since the disease which causes paralysis had no cure.

‘’I take this opportunity to remind parents that the polio immunisation is conducted in two stages.

‘’They must take their children for a second polio immunisation dose after receiving the first dose in the first stage, in accordance with the date stipulated in their appointment card by the Health Department,’’ he said when launching the Sandakan District Polio Immunisation Campaign here today.

Also present was the Sabah Health Department director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

In addition, Poon also reminded the public to observe personal hygiene by often washing their hands with soap and clean water each time after going to the toilet and changing the baby’s diaper.

‘’This is because the polio germs can spread through food, drinks or toys which have been touched by hands that are contaminated by faeces containing polio germs.

‘’We also must look after the cleanliness of our surrounding by disposing off garbage correctly,’’ he said.

Dr Rundi said the campaign would be held in the other districts to ensure many children received the polio immunisation injections.

On the proliferation of the Influenza A, she said the situation was under control in Sabah and he reminded the public to take preventive measures such as by covering their mouths and noses, and looking after their health and cleanliness. – Bernama