UiTM Sarawak inks MoU with SEB, Global China Centre

KUCHING: UiTM Sarawak has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and Global China Centre.

Witnessed by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, the signing ceremony took place after the opening of the 1st International Conference on Belt and Road at UiTM Sarawak Campus 2 here yesterday.

UiTM Sarawak rector Prof Dato Dr Jamil Hamali signed on behalf of the learning institution while SEB was represented by its chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhail, and Global China Centre by its executive director Yang Chengcheng.

Earlier in his welcoming speech, Jamil said UiTM had signed a total of 10 MoUs with China universities, five of them signed in September last year – with China Pharmaceutical University, Jiangsu University, Anhui University, Anhui Medical University, and Beijing Wuzi University.

“The first nine lecturers from China came in October 2019 as a result of the MoUs.

“Based on positive feedback received from both staff and students, we know we have done the right thing,” he said.

Jamil said UiTM Sarawak Campus would like to have more education cooperation in the near future, in tandem with the belt and road initiative accepted by the Sarawak government.

He said UiTM Sarawak had always been a great supporter of the Sarawak government’s plans.

The government, he noted, acknowledged that they and UiTM need to harness all opportunities to bring greater value to the society both economically and socially.

“These opportunities play a key role in driving the economic growth of the state,” he added.

Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin, and Consul General of China in Kuching Chen Guangzhong were also present.