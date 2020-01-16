‘850 cops on duty to reduce road accidents, break-ins this CNY’

MIRI: The police are deploying 850 personnel this Chinese New Year as part of efforts to bring down the number of road accidents and fatalities as well as break-ins, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

He said the police are determined to ensure the downward trend in the number of road accidents and fatalities continues this year.

“During Ops Selamat for Chinese New Year last year, 742 road accidents were recorded statewide compared to 762 in 2018.

“There was also a drop in the number of road deaths – 15 last year from 17 in 2018,” he said when launching the state-level Ops Selamat in conjunction with the Lunar New Year, here yesterday.

Ramli said based on figures from past years, there would be an alarming increase in the number of road accidents in the country during festive seasons – sometimes by up to 40 per cent – despite the numerous safety campaigns carried out by the authorities.

He said the attitude of road users was among the major factors contributing to road accidents, the others being weather, road condition and vehicle safety.

“If we practise proper driving ethics, obey traffic rules, be patient and tolerant, I believe we can reduce road accidents,” he added.

Ramli also announced that police have identified 56 accident-prone areas in the state and will be stationing personnel at these locations to keep road users in check.

On break-ins during the festive period, he said half of the personnel from all police departments at the state and district level will be tasked with carrying out patrols, gathering intelligence and monitoring both residential and commercial areas.

He called on home owners who will be away this Chinese New Year, to fill a form to notify police of their absence so that patrols can be scheduled.

“During Ops Selamat for Christmas last year, 128 home owners filled the form and none of their houses were broken into during the festive period.

“The public can either download the police’s Volunteer Smartphone Patrol app and fill the form via the app, or do so at the nearest police station.”

Among those present at the launching were Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar, state Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head Datuk Hasbullah Ali, state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Alexson Naga Chabu and Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah.