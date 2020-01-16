Additional 125 parking bays at Sibu Hospital now open to public

SIBU: The newly completed additional 125 parking bays costing about RM500,000 at Sibu Hospital to temporarily ease its parking woes is now open to the public.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling performed the symbolic launching at the hospital today, joined by its director Dr Ngian Hie Ung.

According to Ling, the project was completed at the end of December last year.

“The idea of the project started last year after we received numerous complaints from the public.

“We will continue to monitor the parking demand in the hospital, if there is more demand, I will consider to expand again the new parking area now, because there is still available land in the surrounding area.

“But currently, I hope we can temporarily mitigate the parking issue. The additional new parking bays are officially open to the public today,” he said.

The funding came from Ling’s allocation as a parliamentarian.

During the site inspection last December, the MP said there were 600 existing parking bays in the hospital, whereby 400 were reserved for hospital staff and the rest for the public.

For the record, Sarawak’s first ever drive-through pharmacy at Sibu Hospital was launched last December with the aim of providing value-added services to patients.

Ministry of Health Pharmaceutical Services Division senior director Dr Ramli Zainal had said that it provided a convenient alternative to the standard method of collecting medicine at the hospital.

With the drive-through pharmacy, he had said those collecting their medication will no longer need to find a place to park at the hospital.