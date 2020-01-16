Amanah youth raps BN for using slander, racism

KIMANIS: The ​​​​Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) youth movement has lambasted Barisan Nasional (BN) for playing up issues which were extreme, slanderous and racist in nature as their campaign materials at the Kimanis Parliamentary by-election.

Its chief, Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim said this was not apt as it was not in line with the culture of the communities in Sabah including in the Kimanis area.

“The communities in Sabah live in harmony in their racial and religious diversity with mutual respect, other than strengthening the togetherness while feting differences with the spirit of ‘Sabah for Sabahan’.

“Unfortunately, the harmony being enjoyed is being disturbed by the extreme, slanderous and racist BN campaigns at the Kimanis by-election,” he said when met by reporters at the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Office here yesterday.

Hasnul Zulkarnain also rapped the actions of the opposition leaders such as UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan who gave the impression that Warisan was a Filipino party.

“This is an outrageous insult to a local party which became the state government at the 14th General Election,” he said.

In the meantime, Hasnul Zulkarnain said BN had run out of campaign ideas when it often harped on the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) although the issue had been clarified numerous times by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“BN is clearly sowing slander by saying PSS will result in an influx of foreigners in Sabah whilst in reality BN, which had ruled for more than 50 years in Sabah, had caused the situation to take place.

“The idea of creating PSS was started by BN in 2016 when it was the government through the minutes of a meeting which was chaired by Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and attended by Tan Sri Musa Aman as the Chief Minister of Sabah at that time,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Amanah youth movement would continue to assist the Warisan candidate ​​​​​​​Datuk Karim Bujang to campaign to ensure his victory at the Kimanis by-election on Saturday (Jan 18).

The Kimanis by-election would see a one-on-one fight between Karim and the BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin. – Bernama