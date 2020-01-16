Armed thieves break into home at Batu Kitang, tie up husband wife before robbing them

KUCHING: A husband and wife were bound and robbed by armed men in their home at Jalan Batu Kitang at around 3.45am earlier today.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the case, said police are currently tracking down the suspects, believed to be foreigners based on their accent while talking to the victims.

According to the 29-year-old husband, he and his 32-year-old wife were sleeping when the robbers forced their way into their bedroom by breaking down the door.

“The husband claimed that he saw three masked men who were armed with machetes inside the room,” said Aidil.

The suspects, he said, then proceeded to tie up both victims with a rope, telling them that they wanted money.

After taking the victim’s smartphones with them, the suspects left the house with the husband’s black coloured pick-up truck.

Both victims managed to free themselves with a pair of scissors and called the police for help.

It was also revealed that the victim’s one-year-old daughter was temporarily staying with her grandmother in Kota Samarahan during the robbery.

“The double-storey house was also equipped with a close circuit television which we are pouring over at the moment,” said Aidil.

Police also believed that the suspects gained entry into the house by forcing open its front doors.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 and Section 397 of the Penal Code.