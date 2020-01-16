Car crash survivor comes out of coma to win RM23 million Sports Toto jackpot

KUCHING: A 29-year-old former factory worker from Selangor won the RM23 million Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot last Sunday not long after recovering from a coma.

The lucky winner, who came to collect his winnings with his siblings, was quoted in a statement by Sports Toto as saying that “it must have be a blessing from God” that he survived a major car accident and won the jackpot.

He said he met an accident last year as a lorry hit his car, causing him to fall comatose for two months.

“After that, I was unemployed until I found a job at a factory recently but I had to quit the job because of my health condition.

“I believe it is God that has helped me survive all these ordeals,” he said, adding that he would start helping those who are in need with his newfound wealth.

The winner started playing Sports Toto games some eight years ago and it was the same set of lucky numbers – 7,12, 31, 41, 47 and 49 – that he had been betting on since day one that won him a whopping RM23,068,643.65.

“I want to settle all my debts and buy a house. My mother can also stop working and enjoy life,” he said when asked about his plan on using the winnings.