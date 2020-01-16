Chief Justice: Mobile court programme to include reaching out to urban poor, not just rural areas

KUCHING: The country’s judiciary mobile court programme will soon be expanded to encompass urban poor, said Chief Justice of Malaysia Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Tengku Maimun opined setting up newer courts in larger states like Sabah and Sarawak may not alleviate logistical limitations for those residing in remote areas, which prompted the judiciary’s proposition to pursue its mobile courts programme with greater vigour.

“If one cannot access the Courts, the Courts will then make an active effort to reach out to them,” she said when launching the ‘National Colloquium on Access to Justice 2020’ at a leading hotel at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman today.

She said that remoteness may not only be gauged by distance but also in terms of finances, as financial remoteness exists in urban areas in as much as they do in rural ones.

Just like the rural community in Peninsular Malaysia, Tengku Maimun said formal justice remains merely “a figment of the imagination” for some, as courthouses only exist in major towns, and poorer members of society cannot afford the transportation costs to seek justice.

Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Datuk Sri Panglima David Wong said the purpose of mobile courts was to help marginalised and vulnerable groups to obtain important documents such as birth certificates and identification cards, especially those living in the interior of Sabah.

The expansion of the mobile court programme to urban areas is a timely move in view of the rural urban migration taking place today, Wong says.

The mobile court programme involves buses equipped with the necessary facilities for hearing cases and being sent to remote areas to provide legal service, where court proceedings will take place inside the bus.

The one-day National Colloquium on Access to Justice 2020 focus on four main areas, namely to bring justice to rural and remote communities, improving legal aid through enhanced and legal financial structure, enhancing the experience of self-represented litigants and technological advancement for affordable and early access to justice.

A total of 15 panelists were invited to present their papers and speeches, including three foreign panelists from Australia, Pakistan and Taiwan.

The participants produced a Kuching Statement on Access to Justice as a reflection of their commitment in improving and strengthening access to justice in Malaysia at the closing of the colloquium.

The event was hosted by the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak, while jointly organised by the Malaysian Judiciary and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Malaysia.