CM: RM2.8 bln allocation to be used for first phase of state water supply grid

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will fully utilise its RM2.8 billion allocation for water supply projects to implement the first phase of the state water supply grid this year, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out that this will include raw water resources projects, treatment plants, distribution system, upgrading works, change of pipes as well as Sarawak Alternative Water Supply modernisation and water supply initiatives.

“The implementation of these projects are now well underway and some are already completed.

“Among them include the installation of pipes across the Samarahan Bridge, so in two or three months, all villages in Asajaya district will have water supply,” he said at the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Appreciation Night at a hotel here last night.

Abang Johari also said the water supply grid will continue to be developed along the state’s coastlines.

He said the construction of bridges across major rivers will facilitate the construction and installation of the grid.

“We will construct Batang Lassa bridge and water can be supplied to Daro…we will also build the Paloh bridge where water can then be supplied to Tanjung Manis.”

He explained that the previous water supply grid which supplied treated water to coastal areas were installed at the base of the river and therefore is muddy.

As a result, he said it became difficult to detect if there was a leak or problem which caused the water supply to be affected.

Abang Johari explained that through the new method of constructing the water supply grid, this can solve water supply problems throughout rural areas of the state, including the interiors.

He stressed that water supply was crucial because in addition to being a basic amenity, it was also needed to attract investors.

“If there is no water, how are we going to attract investors – this also applies to the agriculture industry.

“That is why, we must ensure that we provide water and electric supply,” he said.