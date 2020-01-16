Community leaders bring festive cheer to NGOs

SIBU: Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association brought festive cheer to three non-governmental organisations (NGOs), namely Sibu Autistic Association (SAA) Methodist Children’s Home and Sibu Benevolent Society (Old Folks Home) during their visit to the NGOs.

Association chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming said this is part of the association’s yearly event in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebration.

“Every year, we will visit the SAA and we give them funding. We also visit Methodist Children’s Home whereby we give them funding and red packets to the children

there.

“At Sibu Benevolent, we visit them, and we treat them to lunch. This is to show our care for the less fortunate,” he told reporters when met yesterday.

He said Sibu Autistic Association (SAA) needed funds for extension to cater for the growing number of children.

Thus, he hoped that the government could also support SAA.

“The society can only do so much. I think they need support from the government,” he said.

On Sibu society, he said the public had always been generous and caring towards the unfortunate and those in need.