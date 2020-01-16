Demand for bak kwa unaffected by price increase — Traders

KUCHING: With Chinese New Year just around the corner, the savoury-sweet treat pork jerky slices, or bak kwa, is still in demand despite prices rising during the festive season.

A salesperson from Loong Kee Dried Meat Sdn Bhd in Padungan here told The Borneo Post that despite the increase in price for bak kwa such as sliced pork mince and Golden Coin to RM116 per kilogramme (kg) from RM110 per kg the orders had not dropped.

“The price of pork itself has also increased, which is why the prices for bak kwa have increased as well, but this does not stop customers coming and purchasing bak kwa,” she said.

Meanwhile, a salesperson from Oloiya in Jalan Padungan said that there was a RM4 increase for Dried Ham Meat, Dried Chicken Meat and Dried Chilli Ham products and a RM5 increase for Gold Coin products compared to last year’s prices before Chinese New Year.

“For Dried Ham Meat, Dried Chicken Meat and Dried Chilli Ham, it is now RM108 per kg while Gold Coin is RM116 per kg. I think that the price of pork has increased, so the price of bak kwa has also increased.

“But we still see a lot of people coming to purchase bak kwa, so I don’t think the increase in price affects the customers too much,” she said.

For Fu Kwee Siang owner Chin Lim Nean, there was no need for an increase in price for bak kwa products.

“We maintained the same price this year as last year.

“The economy is so bad, why should we increase the price?” he said, adding that Fu Kwee Siang was 100 per cent made in Kuching using local pork.

Chin said that a lot of customers would still come to buy bak kwa, especially their loyal customers.

Sliced dry pork from Fu Kwee Siang is RM100 per kg while minced dry pork is RM94 per kg.

Gold Coin Dry Pork is RM98 per kg, three layer dry pork is RM132 per kg and spicy minced dry pork is RM96 per kg.

