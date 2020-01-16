Dr Chin: 259 people issued with compounds for smoking at eateries in Sarawak

KUCHING: A total 259 people in Sarawak including 44 foreigners were issued with compounds for smoking at eateries in the first two weeks of this year since the smoking ban was fully implemented, said Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zhin Hing.

Dr Chin said these offenders were compounded under Regulation 11(1)(d) of the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2018, whereby they have to pay fine of RM250.

He also revealed that enforcement carried out by the Health Department also issued 15 compounds under Regulation 13(1) for underage smokers.

A total of 62 compounds were also issued to proprietors of premises for violating Regulation 12(1)(a), and 15 compounds for violating Regulation 12(1)(b).

Offence under Regulation 12(1)(a) is for not displaying the ‘No Smoking’ sign while Regulation 12(1)(b) is for allowing smokers to smoke at the eatery.

“Until January 14, the enforcement was carried out at 9,082 eatery premises throughout Sarawak. A total 347 compounds were issued, worth RM83,750,” he said in a statement.

He reminded smokers to abide the smoking ban at eateries which is fully implemented nationwide effective January 1 this year.

He also called proprietors of eateries to ensure their premises clearly display the ‘No Smoking’ sign and they must also not provide ashtrays, provide shisha (water-based smoking apparatus) or any items that encourage smoking.

The smokers who have been compounded must pay a fine of RM250, but the fine would be reduced to RM150 if settled in less than a month at the nearest divisional or district health office.

There would not be any reduction in fine for those who were issued with the compound for the second time, while those issued the compound three times or more will have to pay fine of RM350. Offenders who refused to pay up may face a fine of up to RM10,000 or jail term not more than two years.

As for eatery proprietors committing offence under Regulation 12(1)(a) and Regulation 12(1)(b), they must pay a fine of RM250 for the first and second offences each.

However, the fine will be increased to RM350 each if they committed the same offence for the third time or more.

“Based on the number of compounds issued, there are still many smokers and proprietors of eateries who still do not abide this smoking ban regulation although the numbers now a declining trend compared to the first three days of our enforcement.

Therefore, we at Sarawak State Health Department would like to appeal for cooperation from everyone to adhere to this regulation so that we can ensure better health for the community at large,” said Dr Chin who took over from Dr Jamilah Hashim as Health Director since January 7.

He also said the Health Department provides mQuit services to help smokers quit their habit. The service is now offered at all government clinics and hospitals statewide as well as at private medical facilities with mQuit accreditation.

“More information on this can be found on its website, http://jomquit.moh.gov.my or call 03-88834400,” he added.