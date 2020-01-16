Education Ministry has never prevented Ponggal celebration in schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education yesterday said it has never prevented the Ponggal festival being celebrated in schools.

The ministry in a statement yesterday said it encouraged the participation of schoolchildren in all cross-cultural activities in efforts to inculcate the spirit of tolerance, understanding and mutual respect among the multiracial community.

“The Ministry of Education recognises that schools are a place for fostering unity among the multiracial community in Malaysia.

“The culture and customs of the various races must be known, understood and respected by all parties including school administrators, teachers and students,” it said.

The statement also referred to the ministry’s letter with the reference number ‘KPM. 100-1 / 3/2 (64)’ dated Jan 13, 2020.

“The letter was issued to allay the fear of parents of Muslim students over the involvement of their children during the festivities,” the statement said.

The ministry said the letter took into account the stand and guidelines issued by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

The ministry also reminded schools to abide by the rules in force if they wished to hold specific festive celebrations in schools. — Bernama