Final selection trial of Sukma boxers on Feb 8

KUCHING: The Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) will be conducting a selection trial for boxers to represent the state at Sukma 2020 in Johor this July 11 to 19.

Saba president Dato Rahman Lariwoo said the selection will be done through sparring sessions at Henry Gurney School in Puncak Borneo on Feb 8.

“We invite potential boxers from all training centres in Sarawak to attend the selection.

“The selection will be held from morning to afternoon and it will be conducted by the state head coach Herman Musa who will be assisted by coaches from the Sarawak State Sports Council namely Wilbur Andigan, Sapok Biki and Joseph Harry,” he said yesterday.

Rahman said although there are already nine boxers in the Sarawak Sukma shadow team, Saba still wanted to conduct the selection because they do not want some really potential medalists to be overlooked.

At the same time, the selection serves to remind the shadow team boxers not to relax on their laurels and be complacent with their status.

“We will also be announcing the coaching line-up on the same day as the selection.

“We are also planning to bring our boxers for exposure outside the state.

“We are mulling to have the exposure stint either in the Philippines or Indonesia,” added Rahman.

Before that, Rahman said Saba need to discuss the matter with the coaches concerned.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Sarawak will take part in all 31 sports in the Johor Sukma which will feature 16 compulsory and 15 optional sports.

The compulsory sports are archery, aquatics (diving and swimming), athletics, badminton, cycling, football, gymnastics, hockey, karate, lawn bowls, shooting, sailing, silat, squash, tenpin bowling and wushu.

The optional ones are basketball, boxing, canoe, cricket, e-sports, golf, judo, muay, netball, petanque, rugby, sepak takraw, tennis, volleyball and weightlifting.