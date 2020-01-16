GOF seizes RM265,860 worth of smuggled beer in Serian

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) has seized RM265,860 worth of smuggled beer at a premises in Bukar-Sadong Land District in Serian around 12pm yesterday.

GOF 11th Batallion commanding officer Supt Rosdi Inai said the 12pm raid was carried out based on a tip-off and intelligence work.

“A 54-year-old man who admitted to be the caretaker of the premises was also arrested during the raid,” said Rosdi during a press conference held at the Serian District Police headquarters this morning.

He also said the suspect failed to produce any relevant documents pertaining to the contraband which were found inside the premise and a parked van.

A total of 842 crates of beer were found inside the premise while another 128 crates were found inside the van during the raid.

“We believe that the contraband were smuggled into the country from a neighbouring country and is intended for the local market here,” he added.

Meanwhile, the raid was carried out by six GOF officers and personnel from the 11th Batallion.

The suspect and the seized items have since been handed over to the Serian District police for further investigation under Section 135(1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.