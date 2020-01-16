Ministry seeks diplomatic solution to India’s restriction on refined palm oil imports from Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Primary Industries Industries is seeking diplomatic solutions with India following their move to restrict refined palm oil imports from Malaysia.

Its minister Teresa Kok said they will continuously engage with the world’s biggest palm oil buyer to find amicable solutions to the matter.

“It is important for us to engage them further through the diplomatic channel with stakeholders and industry players,” she told reporters after officiating the Palm Oil Economic Review and Outlook Seminar 2020 here, today.

Recently, the Indian government reportedly put restrictions on refined palm oil imports to protect domestic refiners.

The curbs on RBD palm olein (the refined, bleached and deodorised form of palm oil) were announced in a notification by the Ministry of Commerce.

On Jan 13, Kok dismissed reports that India has called for a boycott of Malaysian palm oil.

She said it was learned from several discussions that Indian palm oil buyers wanted Malaysia to increase its export of crude palm oil and reduce the export of refined palm oil. – Bernama