Naim Street Mall to host Chinese New Year events

BINTULU: DIY craftsmen and music fans here will be thrilled with the line-up of Chinese New Year-themed events organised at Naim Street Mall @ Naim Bintulu Paragon this coming weekend.

Kick-starting the events is the Family DIY Craft Competition organised by MRC Education tomorrow starting at 7pm.

During the competition 25 families and groups will showcase their skills and creativeness in creating Chinese New Year crafts from scratch.

It will then be followed by dance performances from eight education establishments in Bintulu.

This Saturday the Bintulu Musical Society wil hold a singing competition.

The competition which starts at 1pm will begin with the preliminary rounds for multiple categories with the finals to be held on Sunday starting at 2pm.

Naim’s regional general manager for Bintulu, Stephen Ling, said the events are to encourage the community here to showcase their talents and bring them together in the spirit of festivity.

“Chinese New Year signifies new beginnings and opportunities.

“We invite all to explore new beginnings and opportunities with Naim Bintulu Paragon in the year of the Metal Rat. Be it leasing or exciting property ownership opportunities, please come and talk to us,” he said.

With Bintulu being the heart of Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy’s (SCORE) long-term economic development programme and set to be the petrochemical hub in the country, it has become one of the fastest-growing towns in this region.

This has created a positive business climate for the community.

“Our Street Mall is an appealing option for business operators as it is strategically located within the heart of Bintulu and surrounded by large population catchments.

“Besides the surrounding population catchments, businesses operating within our Street Mall can also gain access to the growing catchment within Naim Bintulu Paragon. For example, Petronas – one of our major tenants – has a workforce of more than 500 based at Naim Bintulu Paragon,” said Ling.

Due to these attributes, he said Naim Street Mall has managed to attract large food and beverage chains such as KFC, Old Town White Coffee and SCR; lifestyle and household chains such as MR D.I.Y. and Signature Kitchen; banks namely Public Bank and RHB Bank and many more.

He also encourages those who are looking for a new home to explore Naim ‘The Peak’ Condominium Homes, pushing lifestyle up another notch. Towering the sky at 34-storeys, residents have the opportunity to own their ‘oasis in the sky’.

“In addition, with Naim ‘The Peak’s range of recreational facilities, every day is a new day at Naim ‘The Peak’.’

Ling also invited all to find out more about the recently launched Naim ‘Thanks You’ Charity Campaign.

“For the campaign, we will pledge RM250 for every unit of property sold in 2020, which will be donated to 25 charities in the state with a minimum of RM250,000 to be raised. Do join us in our cause, to add value for our communities,” he said.

